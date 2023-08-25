Neighbours are getting the chance to learn more about plans to turn a busy Kitchener plaza into an apartment building.

The city hosted an online information session Thursday night about an application to develop 2934 King Street East, which is currently home to a number of businesses.

The applicant wants to redevelop the property into a mixed use 11-storey building with 77 residential units and 157 parking spaces.

The developers were asked if nearby roads would need to be torn up to make room for any increased traffic.

“[The traffic study] did determine that the road infrastructure can more than accommodate the proposed development without any need for improvements,” said Adam Layton of Evans Planning. “There haven’t been any recommended. There is a small road widening portion being given over to the city ore region to affect the widening of King Street.”

Staff will finalize a recommendation to be consider by the planning committee and city council. A decision has not yet been made for the proposal.