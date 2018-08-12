Featured
Kitchener Panthers sweep Brantford, head to semi-finals
The Kitchener Panthers won 5-2 to sweep the Brantford Red Sox Sunday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 6:33PM EDT
The Kitchener Panthers swept the Brantford Red Sox in their best-of-five series.
A close first half preceded a high-scoring sixth inning, where the Panthers went up four scores.
They went on to win 5-2 in the third game of the series.
The Panthers will now advance to the Dominico Cup semi-finals.
Kitchener’s century-old team was tied for first in the Intercounty Baseball League Playoffs with reigning champions the Barrie Baycats.