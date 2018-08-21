

CTV Kitchener





Rain caused the closure of baseball diamonds around the region on Monday.

The Kitchener Panthers were scheduled to head into game three against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the semi-finals of the Intercounty Baseball League.

Hours before game was slated to start at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener, it was cancelled.

The region was under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the day, first issued at 10:49 a.m. by Environment Canada.

The Panthers were up two games to none in the five-game series.

Their previous home game was also postponed due to rain, when heading into the eighth inning it had to be called off.

The remaining two innings had to be played before game two.

Kitchener was one win behind reigning champions the Barrie Baycats with one less game played.