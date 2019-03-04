

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that a man from Kitchener wanted in connection to kidnapping and first degree murder in Thunder Bay has turned himself in.

Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, is currently in WRPS custody. They say he was taken in Monday night.

On Monday, Saboon's father said the man wanted on a Canada-wide would soon turn himself in.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, is also wanted in connection to the death of 40-year-old Lee Chido.

Chiodo was found in a remote, industrial part of Thunder Bay more than a week ago with a gunshot wound. Police will not say whether he died from that wound or if he was killed elsewhere and dropped off.

David Hui, 47, of Thunder Bay has already been arrested. He was charged with kidnapping and first degree murder. He appeared in court Monday morning.

Investigators are calling this a targeted incident involving the drug community, but would not elaborate on if or how the men knew each other.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy-Fox to contact them.

Anyone who sees him are asked not to approach, calling him dangerous.