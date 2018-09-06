

CTV Kitchener





Ten people, including a Kitchener man, have been arrested as a result of an eight-month-long drug investigation by Peel Regional Police.

Eight simultaneous search warrants were executed Thursday across southern Ontario.

Kitchener’s Azadali Damani, 63, is charged with importation of heroin, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and driving while disqualified.

71-year-old Darshan Bedi of Woodstock is also charged with fraud over $5,000.

The remaining eight are from Brampton. The ten face a total of 80 charges that range from trafficking and importing drugs, stolen goods, and fraud.

Police say they also seized opium, heroin, meth and marijuana will an estimated street value of $212,900. They also found $4.5 million in stolen tractor trailer cargo and $50,000 in cash.

Peel Regional Police say their investigation began locally but stretched from southern Ontario and the United States to Pakistan. It involved 13 other police organizations and agencies including: Waterloo Regional Police, RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Those arrested in Brampton have been identified as: Ravi Shanker, Gurinder Bedi, Bhupinder Raja, Satnarine Ori, Sukhveer Brar, Gurpreet Dhillon, Dilbag Aujla and Karan Ghuman.