Kitchener man sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Thursday morning, Justice Craig A. Parry delivered the sentence in an Ontario Court of Justice, noting in his sentencing he had to take into consideration the potential these threats could have had in the democratic election process.
Parry sentenced Dyer to a 60-day conditional sentence with the duration spent under house arrest. He is only allowed to leave for specific reasons such as work, legal, medical and on Sundays, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to shop for vital necessities.
Dyer will also be on probation for 12 months and must complete 100 hours of community service.
“Our recourse is not through vigilantism. It’s through the ballot box,” Parry said in court. “This type of conduct aids and abets the rise of authoritarianism, it does not enhance democracy.”
Parry agreed during the sentencing that incarceration was not necessary, but was consistent in noting the acts from Dyer are anti-democratic and create risks.
Initially, the Crown and defence were in agreement that a non-custodial sentence with a $2,000 fine and 18 months of probation was appropriate.
Parry said it was his belief this sentence did not accurately reflect the charges, and a fine may not send a sufficient message of the seriousness of threatening a political figure who is running for office.
HOW IT STARTED
The charges stem from an incident in Cambridge, Ont. on Aug. 29, 2021, during a campaign stop by the Prime Minister.
According to the agreed statement of facts, the threat took place when Trudeau and his campaign visited a scrap-metal business on Lindsay Road to make a stump speech to promote his party's climate change policies.
The following day, Gabriel Letourneau, a member of the RCMP's Federal Policing Threat Assessment Section, was reviewing media reports that showed one protester –later identified as Dyer – holding a poster depicting a hangman leading Trudeau to a noose.
RCMP reviewed Dyer’s Facebook page, which was open to the public, and confirmed Dyer’s identity by comparing photos.
“In that video, the video-taker is walking around a tour bus at Lindsay Road in Cambridge and calling for Prime Minister Trudeau to come out. Dyer uses various vulgar terms to describe the Prime Minister, but never mentions any other politician or person by name,” the statement of facts said.
Dyer was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats more than a week after the campaign stop.
One count was withdrawn at sentencing.
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS
Dyer’s lawyer, while agreeing with the non-custodial sentence, said they believed a more appropriate response would be community service as Dyer thinks it “would be more meaningful than paying a fine.”
Nicholas Wansbutter said there are factors in Dyer’s background that are important and salient to the case. He does have a prior criminal record that involves threats and violence on occasion – but that is balanced by taking into account some of the very difficult circumstances in his life.
From 2005 to 2009, Dyer was convicted in a series of violent crimes.
These included forcible confinement, criminal harassment and several assaults.
“That was a prolific period of violence over a four-year period, which stands as a factor that might increase or aggravate what might be a fit sentence,” said Parry in court Thursday.
Wansbutter referenced a motor vehicle accident in 2005 during which Dyer went ‘through the windshield of a pickup truck in a blinding snowstorm’ and was diagnosed with post-traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
“At the time he felt he was exercising his right to free expression – after arrest, court, and reflection at what he did, he’s realized it’s unacceptable to threaten anyone and it’s certainly unacceptable to threaten a political figure and potentially interfere with the way our system works,” said Wansbuter.
He added that Dyer has recognized his anger management and impulse control needed further work, resulting in the completion of counselling. This includes anger de-escalation and the tools to detoxify negative thinking.
The defence team also noted Dyer is the primary provider of a family of 10 people.
‘LIKE A WAVE’
“This was a serious crime, it would have been serious if committed at a campaign stop of an aspiring politician who has yet to achieve office,” Parry told the court Thursday. “It is substantially more serious because it was committed against the highest-ranking elected official in our country – our effective head of state.”
“It takes one person to start a wave, and each time a person stands and waves their arms there exists the risk that others will follow and a wave will ensue,” he said later in his address.
“In our case, we have a threat at a campaign stop that had the potential to interfere with a vital part of electoral politics, which is of course a vital part of the functioning of a liberal democratic society,” said Parry. “So, the offence in question, in this case, is not simply an offence against a particular victim, in this case namely Justin Trudeau, but against the functioning of the electoral process itself.”
During the hearing, Parry briefly stood the matter down to allow the defence and Crown time to reflect on their recommended sentence after saying the threat “had the potential to interfere with a vital part of electoral politics.”
Following more discussion, the matter was once again stood down to allow Parry the opportunity to consider the evidence presented.
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Parti Quebecois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend
Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
House fire shuts down Wyandotte Street Friday night
A section of Wyandotte Street was closed Friday night as fire crews tackled a house fire in Windsor, Ont.
Bring on the sun: Windsor, Ont. to enjoy summer-like weather this weekend
As Windsorites take in the stunning colours of fall and stock up on Halloween candy, this weekend’s forecast might give pause as to whether it’s actually late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
Police leading Torch Run in Orillia this weekend to help Special Olympics Ontario
After a challenging period for law enforcement in this country, police are gathering in the sunshine city this weekend to help a cause near and dear to their hearts.
Barrie, Ont. doctor charged in wife's death won't face criminal prosecution
More than two years after a Barrie, Ont. doctor was charged in connection with his wife's death, Dr. Coryn Hayman learned he would not face criminal prosecution from the Crown.
Unique sculpture unveiled in Bracebridge in memory of baby boy
The legacy of a baby boy from Bracebridge, Ont. will live on after a unique sculpture in his memory was unveiled Friday.
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Nova Scotia Power parent company halts work on Atlantic Loop
There's a power struggle underway between the government of Nova Scotia and Emera Inc., the parent company of Nova Scotia Power.
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer from the province.
Four arrested in Waterfront Drive home invasion
Winnipeg police have four people in custody after a home invasion in the Exchange District Wednesday night.
AMC calls on feds for help in Red Sucker Lake suicide crisis
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is offering support to Red Sucker Lake First Nation during a suicide crisis, and calling on the Canadian government to do something about it.
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
Multi-vehicle collision Friday night near Fort MacLeod causes serious injuries
Fort MacLeod RCMP are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision late Friday night.
Oilers look to shed October blues against St. Louis
After hitting their offensive stride against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Edmonton Oilers hope to keep rolling when they face the St. Louis Blues Saturday to continue their season-opening six-game homestand.
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Little Mountain developer seeks Vancouver permit for more long-awaited social housing
The developer of the long-vacant Little Mountain property near Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park has applied for a development permit to construct more of the social housing units promised in a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the province.
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
Logan Lake, B.C., man 'unlawfully at large,' police say
Mounties in the B.C. Interior are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.