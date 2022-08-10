Kitchener man responsible for four deaths back behind bars

A Kitchener man responsible for the deaths of four people is back behind bars after breaching the terms of his statutory release.

Kevin Koehler pleaded guilty in 2015 to manslaughter in the death of his roommate Mary Anne May in 2013.

He was released in April after serving two-thirds of a twelve-year sentence.

His release came with a number of conditions including:

Not to consume alcohol

Not to consume drugs

Respect a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Follow treatment plan/program to be arranged by parole supervisor

Immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females

A parole board decision says the 57-year-old waived his right to a hearing on May 31, and decided to revoke his statutory release after he became involved in a relationship with a woman and did not report it as required.

The board says it is concerned Koehler's pattern of behaviour is "uncomfortably close" to that which led to his past offence.

In 1985, Koehler was behind the wheel during a high-speed chase and fiery crash near Walkerton that killed two teen girls, Christine Lindsay and Helen Wattam, who were passengers in Koehler’s vehicle. An OPP officer, Const. Donald Campbell, was also killed.

He spent nearly three years in prison for that.