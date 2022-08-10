Kitchener man responsible for four deaths back behind bars

Kevin Koehler, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mary Anne May, is seen in this image taken from a Youtube video. Kevin Koehler, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mary Anne May, is seen in this image taken from a Youtube video.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained

The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver