KITCHENER -- GoodLife Fitness has confirmed to CTV News that two members at its Kitchener location have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both last visited the Williamsburg gym on September 14.

Tracy Matthews, the Vice-President of Operations, released a statement to CTV News saying: “These members belong to the same household and have indicated they contracted the virus from a family member outside the club.”

The statement goes on to say that: “GoodLife was informed of the positive tests by these members and, out of an abundance of caution, we are informing members who were also in the club at these times. We have reached out to Region of Waterloo Public Health and will follow any direction they provide.”

GoodLife also says they have taken “tremendous strides to implement measures that meet and exceed guidelines set out by local government and public health authorities.”

The gym says in addition to enforcing mask and distancing rules, they will continue to focus on frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, as well as a thorough overnight sanitizing process.

More on their procudures can be found here.

On Friday, an outbreak was declared at another gym in Waterloo Region.

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 at the F45 location in Kitchener.

GoodLife says these two incidents are not connected.