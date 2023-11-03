Kitchener getting federal funding to fast-track construction of 1,216 new homes

Housing Minister Sean Fraser was in Kitchener Friday to announce $42.4 million in federal funding aimed at getting 1,216 new homes built in the city by 2027.

The city says the money, delivered through Canada’s Housing Accelerator Fund, will enable it to develop new programs and initiatives to accelerate housing starts.

The focus will be on high-density housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, the feds say.

Fraser says part addressing the housing crisis is changing the way cities build homes – something its partnership with the City of Kitchener aims to do.

“It’s literally illegal to build to build certain kinds of homes that will address Canada’s housing crisis,” Fraser said. “In fact most neighbourhoods don’t let you build anything other than a single-family home.”

“My belief is that if we actually build a different mix of homes, and invest in the type of infrastructure that makes cities livable, we are actually going to be able to overcome Canada national housing crisis, and despite the extent of the challenge before me, I have hope and optimism, because we have done them before.”

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser chats with Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic ahead of a housing announcement on Nov. 3, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

In March, the City of Kitchener set a goal of building 35,000 new homes by 2031.

“Kitchener is committed to being part of the solution to the housing crisis,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said. “We are well-positioned to meet our housing targets thanks to the proactive work we have done and our strong collaboration with partners.”

Housing Minister Sean Fraser speaks to reporters at the funding announcement. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)