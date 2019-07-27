

CTV Kitchener





Cyclists from around the world geared up for the sixth annual Kitchener Twilight Grand Prix on Saturday.

And for the first time, youth and para-cycling categories were offered.

"There's not a lot of events out here that allow the youth and the para's to come into a downtown core and race a circuit like we have," says co-organizer Blake Ellis.

The roads around Victoria Park were turned into a 1.3 kilometre racetrack.

The circuit is around 30 to 35 minutes long for youth and para-cyclist races.

Paralympic medalist and Maple native, Mark Ledo, is one of the participants in the race.

"I'm all about inclusion, and it's great that they can accommodate us," Ledo says.

Youth competitor Angela Zielke picked up cycling for the first time this year.

She trains three times a week with the KW Cycling Academy.

"It was my first time, it was really great to have a youth race where everyone can get involved," says Zielke.

Organizers say they anticipate the youth category will double next year.