Kitchener couple in a lurch after wedding venue burns down

A popular wedding venue in St. Catharines, Hernder Estate Wines, has gone up in flames, leaving a community devastated and many couples who planned to get married there worried about what’s next.

The fire broke out at the winery on Saturday night. Fire officials said four employees suffered minor injuries. The damage is significant and pegged at around $7 million.

Kitchener couple Kelly Floyd and Ryan Luft booked their wedding at Hernder for June 11, 2022. The invites went out a week before they found out about the fire.

“I had a text from a friend about it. I woke Ryan up. We were both in shock,” said Floyd. “We couldn't go back to sleep.”

The couple said they are still waiting to hear from the venue.

“It's definitely overwhelming, definitely stressful,” said Luft. “It’s two months away but feels like we're starting the planning process all over.”

According to fire officials, the banquet hall and retail store are completely destroyed.

The couple said it was their dream venue and their heart goes out to the owners.

“[We’re] super devastated for them because it’s a family owned business and they really make everybody feel like family there,” said Floyd.

Supriya Thukral, a Waterloo photographer said she has shot at the venue many times.

“We had built this great relationship and now the venue has quite literally burned to the ground,” said Thukral.

Thukral said her team had more than a dozen weddings planned there this summer and is now helping those couples find possible alternative venues.

“We've been phoning different venues and trying to see who can accommodate,” said Thukral, adding if that’s not possible, they’ll have to think of a different plan of action, including potentially refunding the couples.

CTV Kitchener reached out to Hernder but did not hear back.

Staff posted on social media that they will release a statement soon but they need to focus on their health during these difficult times.

