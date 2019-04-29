

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say it happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Weber and Water Street.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 years old, last seen wearing a red hoody and black pants.

According to police, no one was injured and the suspect fled.

It is unclear if a weapon was used during the robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.