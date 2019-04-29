Featured
Kitchener convenience store robbed
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:56AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.
Police say it happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Weber and Water Street.
The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 years old, last seen wearing a red hoody and black pants.
According to police, no one was injured and the suspect fled.
It is unclear if a weapon was used during the robbery.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.