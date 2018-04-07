With two months to go until the provincial election, the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga has announced that he will not be a part of it.

Michael Harris announced Saturday that he will not be running in the election.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Progressive Conservative MPP said his decision was based on a health issue. He said he has been dealing with a worsening form of keratoconus – an eye disease which can result in reduced vision – and has been putting off corneal replacement surgery.

“I know, deep down, I shouldn’t wait any longer. I need to put my health first,” he said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Kitchener-Conestoga since 2011, and I am looking forward to the election of more Ontario PC MPPs in Waterloo Region this June.”

Harris spent nearly seven years at Queen’s Park. He served as his party’s critic for the environment and transportation, among other files, and pushed the province on issues like funding for treatment for rare diseases not covered by OHIP and fees for Drive Clean tests. He was also behind a bill calling for stiff fines for anyone caught using pill presses to create counterfeit opioids.

Local politicians paid tribute to Harris on Twitter:

Michael, I am surprised by today's news. Serving our community is a big personal and family sacrifice. Thank you for all of your work over many years to make Waterloo region and Ontario a great place for all of us. Please accept my best wishes on your health & with your future. https://t.co/Mt3Xhm3lf5 — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) April 7, 2018

I’m very sorry to hear of this news, but it is the right decision. Your health & family should come first. You’re a great representative for your constituents & a strong advocate for the causes you believe in. My prayers for a successful surgery & recovery. All the best my friend https://t.co/rPg3zeLb1G — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) April 7, 2018

It takes courage and conviction to put your name on a ballot, at any level of govt. Best of luck, Michael, in the future. I know we agree that Waterloo Region is the best place to live in and to serve! — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) April 7, 2018

Michael I'm sure many will be surprised by your decision. I know few people who enjoy being an MPP as much as you - this must have been a very difficult decision. I know that post-surgery you will return to politics with the same energy & convictions. Best - Fife — Catherine Fife (@CFifeKW) April 7, 2018