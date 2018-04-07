With two months to go until the provincial election, the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga has announced that he will not be a part of it.

Michael Harris announced Saturday that he will not be running in the election.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Progressive Conservative MPP said his decision was based on a health issue. He said he has been dealing with a worsening form of keratoconus – an eye disease which can result in reduced vision – and has been putting off corneal replacement surgery.

“I know, deep down, I shouldn’t wait any longer. I need to put my health first,” he said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Kitchener-Conestoga since 2011, and I am looking forward to the election of more Ontario PC MPPs in Waterloo Region this June.”

Harris spent nearly seven years at Queen’s Park. He served as his party’s critic for the environment and transportation, among other files, and pushed the province on issues like funding for treatment for rare diseases not covered by OHIP and fees for Drive Clean tests. He was also behind a bill calling for stiff fines for anyone caught using pill presses to create counterfeit opioids.

Local politicians paid tribute to Harris on Twitter: