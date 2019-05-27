Featured
Kitchener company gets $55M in funding, plans to hire more than 100 this year
A photo of employees at ApplyBoard from the company's website. (Source: ApplyBoard)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 3:36PM EDT
A Kitchener tech company has ambitions for growth, announcing plans to hire more than 100 employees this year after a round of successful funding.
ApplyBoard made the announcement Monday. That’s up from the company’s current roster of 170 employees.
The hiring comes after a $55 million round of funding secured by California-based Anthos Capital.
The investments are aimed at developing an AI-powered platform and expanding into new markets.
“At ApplyBoard, we believe education is a right, not a privilege. Everything we do revolves around putting students first,” says Martin Basiri, cofounder and CEO of ApplyBoard, in a statement.
The company was founded in 2015 by three former international students frustrated with the post-secondary education process in North America.
ApplyBoard says it has helped more than 45,000 students with their applications in that time.