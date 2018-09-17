

CTV Kitchener





A milestone was celebrated on Monday at Kitchener City Hall.

The building opened 25 years ago, with the goal of creating a focal point for the downtown core.

Built to reflect the concept of openness, the architect who designed it called the value truly Canadian.

It has been a centre for politics, but also a gathering place for iconic downtown events, from summer concerts to the Christkindl Market.

A packed house heard speeches, enjoyed cake, and had a recreation of the photo taken for the ribbon-cutting.