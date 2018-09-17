Featured
Kitchener City Hall celebrates 25 years
Kitchener City Hall celebrated its 25th year since opening. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:30PM EDT
A milestone was celebrated on Monday at Kitchener City Hall.
The building opened 25 years ago, with the goal of creating a focal point for the downtown core.
Built to reflect the concept of openness, the architect who designed it called the value truly Canadian.
It has been a centre for politics, but also a gathering place for iconic downtown events, from summer concerts to the Christkindl Market.
A packed house heard speeches, enjoyed cake, and had a recreation of the photo taken for the ribbon-cutting.