Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection

There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.

Polls open at 9 a.m. Thursday for the byelectionto replace NDP Laura Mae Lindo, who stepped down in August.

Elections Ontario says 5,405 residents have already cast their ballot in advance voting. This represents 6.2 per cent of registered voters.

In the 2022 general election, 10,858 residents cast their ballot early.

There are 18 candidates, representing 13 parties, who are running for the provincial seat this year.

A forum last Friday saw candidates discussing housing issues in the region.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Voting locations can be found online.