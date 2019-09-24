KITCHENER - A popular messaging app that got its start in Waterloo Region is shutting down.

The founder of the Canadian messaging app Kik confirmed Tuesday that it's set to close.

Ted Livingston, the founder of the company behind the app, wrote in a blog post that the company is reducing its Kitchener staff headcount to 19 and that it would be stopping the messaging service.

Kik was founded in 2009 by a group of University of Waterloo students.

It was developed to bridge the gap between Blackberry, iPhone and Android users.

Livingstone wrote that the decision was based on financial struggles because of a legal battle with the U.S. securities and exchange commission over its cryptocurrency, Kin.

"These are hard decisions," Livingstone writes in the blog post. "Kik is one of the largest apps in the United States and has industry leading engagement."

More than 100 employees are expected to be affected by the closure.

As of noon Tuesday, the company had not responded to requests for comment.