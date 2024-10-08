KidsAbility opens fully accessible playground in Waterloo
KidsAbility has opened its new fully accessible playground at 500 Hallmark Drive in Waterloo, designed to create an inclusive space where children of all abilities can play, learn, and grow together.
Made possible by over $614,000 in donations from local donors, the playground offers features such as a wheelchair-accessible swing and spinner, sensory play zones, ramps, and a non-verbal communication board.
“This playground is more than just a place to play—it’s about creating opportunities for every child, no matter their ability, to connect, grow, and thrive,” said Jennifer Foster, CEO of KidsAbility, in a media release. “With its variety of inclusive features, it reflects our commitment to accessible spaces. It offers a safe, welcoming environment where children of all ages and abilities can play side by side, while their families form lasting connections within the community.”
The playground supports programs like the Junior Kindergarten readiness program.
Open to the community from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, staff say it exemplifies KidsAbility’s mission to foster accessibility and equity.
Lisa Talbot, Executive Director of KidsAbility Foundation, emphasized, “The community’s generosity and commitment to inclusion are truly the heart of this project. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration, providing a space where children of all abilities can experience the joy of play and connection.”
For parent, Ashley Biddiscombe, the playground offers a sense of community for her family.
“For children like my son, who have disabilities, it is the freedom to explore and play in a safe space alongside other children with independence. To watch my son happily playing in a space with full confidence in his abilities is not only a gift, but building blocks to a more independent future for him” a statement from Biddiscombe read in part.
