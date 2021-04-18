KITCHENER -- A new initiative by Lady Glaze Doughnuts out of Kitchener and Guelph has kids getting creative by designing their own treats.

The shop has received hundreds of replies after putting out a call on social media for kids to design a doughnut and have it sold in their store.

The initiative started after a teacher in Milton reached out to Lady Glaze looking for a creative project her class could do while they’re home doing virtual learning.

“We opened it up to this really wide range of students ages 4-13 to be able to design their own doughnut in their class,” said co-founder Mark Brown. “Then each school selects a winner and allows us to put together a custom six-pack for their April break.

They put the call out in early February and have since received hundreds of submissions from teachers and students all over Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and Halton.

The six winning flavours include a blueberry drizzle and the Pina Colada from Halton, the black hole space doughnut and the muddle puddle from Kitchener, the nutter butter bear from Guelph, and the emoji hear from grade three student Nataliya Gonzalaze-Facey.

“I was thinking there was no heart doughnut, so I wanted to make one to send love,” she said. “I feel so proud of myself.”

Brown says they created the designing initiative not only as a fun creative outlet for the kids, but as a way to help them connect with the food and flavours that they love.

“We were happy to take what they envisioned for a doughnut and showed what we could do with natural ingredients,” he said.

Lady Glaze plans to expand the initiative next week to anyone who wants to participate.