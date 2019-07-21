

CTV Kitchener





It was the perfect weather to catch some sun and some butterflies.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory took full advantage of the comfortable temperatures Sunday to host their first outdoor bug and butterfly hunt.

“The kids are always looking for bugs around our house,” said Jen Liebig of Rockwood. “We thought we’d come check this event out.”

Kids and their families could get a chance to ID and learn about the insects once they caught them before returning them to the wild.

“We’ve got a lot of beetles, butterflies, some spiders, grasshoppers, and a lot of moths,” said conservatory manager and naturalist Andayne Tofflemire. “The species list we’re at is over 50 but there’s easily hundreds in the back.”

The conservatory says they hope Sunday’s hunt is not the last of the season.