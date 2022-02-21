K-W Titans tip off basketball season in front of big crowd

The K-W Titans tipped off their 2022 season in front of a big crowd on Family Day.

Last season was put on hold due to the pandemic, and fans were excited to be back to watch their team take on the London Lightning.

“I’ve been a fan since day one,” said Jeff Young. “I was here for the opener when the team started playing. Sadly, they didn’t play last year, of course.”

A crowd of 2,282 people came out for Monday’s game. Young bought 10 tickets to bring his family.

“I just decided this would be a great Family Day outing,” he said.

It was an exciting four quarters on the court. The Titans and Lightning traded the lead back and forth until the dying seconds of the game.

The Lightning eventually defeated the Titans with a score of 110-108.

The Titans’ next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Jamestown Jackals. Their full schedule for the 2022 season can be found here.