Justin Bieber is in town.

The pop star was spotted Thursday at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, where his appearance caused a bit of a buzz.

At least one person claimed to have seen Bieber at nearby Conestoga Mall shortly after he left the market. Pictures posted online also appeared to show the pop star in the Waterloo mall.

Bieber has made regular forays to Waterloo Region throughout his life, as he grew up in nearby Stratford.

Last month, the entertainer stopped at the Stratford Perth Museum while visiting his hometown, to check out an exhibit about his life.