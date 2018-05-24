

CTV Kitchener





Justin Bieber is in town.

The pop star was spotted Thursday at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, where his appearance caused a bit of a buzz.

So many great people love our Market-special visitor today- thanks for visiting us today @justinbieber. Come back soon, we would love to see you! Any photos you can share with us of your day today? — St. Jacobs Market (@stjacobsmarket) May 24, 2018

At least one person claimed to have seen Bieber at nearby Conestoga Mall shortly after he left the market. Pictures posted online also appeared to show the pop star in the Waterloo mall.

as of 1246pm justin bieber is at conestoga mall in waterloo. — Albert (@lumbertpham) May 24, 2018

Bieber has made regular forays to Waterloo Region throughout his life, as he grew up in nearby Stratford.

Last month, the entertainer stopped at the Stratford Perth Museum while visiting his hometown, to check out an exhibit about his life.