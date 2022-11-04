'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off

A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.

While many may question the creations, there's been enough interest that she's turned this into her full-time job.

"We are mainly known for working with sentimental materials. Things like ashes, breast milk, we've done umbilical cords, placenta capsules," said Amanda Booth, the owner of Trinkets by Amanda Booth.

And that's the tamer portion of the operation.

"Most recently, we've started incorporating semen and vaginal fluids into jewelry pieces and sculptures," said Booth.

The newer additions to the jewelry line began as a joke after someone commented on one of Booth's social media videos asking if she'd ever worked with those kinds of substances. At first, she was offended but gave it some thought and put out the question online to see if there would be any interest. After being flooded with serious requests, it wasn't long before the creations came to life.

"Jizzy Jewelry," Booth said loudly, while chuckling, when she explained to CTV News what she named those specific products.

Whether it is memorial pieces using ashes or bodily-fluid focused creations, there is a common material used among them all.

"I'm primarily a clay artist, so I usually fold in whatever materials I'm working with into it, and I use translucent clay," said Booth. "Clients have to send in their own samples, and then we use the same process as we do with the breast milk to turn it into the powder and incorporate it into the translucent clay and sculpt it from there."

Booth and her team use personal protective equipment as well to ensure everything is kept sterile.

She says her clients are of all different ages, backgrounds and races who have different reasons for coming to her.

"A lot of people want to represent the intimacy and passion in their relationship. Some couples have really struggled through their fertility, and either they found out they can't have kids or they finally had the kid they were trying for," Booth says.

She also adds that she's thankful her jewelry can help represent something so significant in people's lives.