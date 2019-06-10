Featured
Jewelry store theft under investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police officer was seen behind the counter at the Michael Hill jewelry store in Fairview Park mall on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 8:54PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a theft at a Kitchener jewelry store.
Police say it happened at the Michael Hill in the Fairview Park shopping mall around 3 p.m. on Monday.
An officer could be seen closely examining the counter on Monday afternoon.
Police have not released any other details at this time.