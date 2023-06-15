Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets celebrate NBA win

Denver is throwing a big street party Thursday to celebrate the first NBA win in Nuggets franchise history.

The team, along with Kitchener’s Jamal Murray, will be taking part in a parade starting at 12 p.m. EDT.

The day will begin with an hour-long rally at Civic Center Park where fans can watch all the action.

The parade is expected to include Denver Nuggets players, coaches and management, along with the team’s mascot, dancers, music and local leaders.

The team won the championship title Monday night, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in game 5.

Murray scored 14 points, eight assists and eight rebounds within 41 minutes of play.

The 26-year-old, who grew up in Kitchener, is now the ninth Canadian to ever win a NBA championship.