KITCHENER -- A Kitchener musician is taking the Canadian rock and roll world by storm and breaking records before her debut album has even been released.

JJ Wilde’s song “The Rush” holds the number one spot on all three rock charts in Canada.

"This has only happened 11 times, that somebody has hit number one on all three, and it's the first time for a female to do it and it is the first time on a debut single," she says in a video posted to her Twitter account.

The song has been streamed on Spotify more than 2.4 million times.

“I don't know if it’s really sunk in yet, but I feel very lucky,” Wilde tells CTV. “It’s pretty surreal.”

Her record label, Black Box Music, is an independent music company based out of Toronto. They also manage acts like The Glorious Sons and Classified.

As for JJ Wilde, “The Rush” is number one on the alternative rock Active Rock Radio. For five weeks, it's been at the top of the Mediabase Rock Big Picture chart.

“It’s so funny, I get people messaging me and people texting me, everything like that, being like oh I heard it on this station, or this or that. I’m like, ‘I have not heard it yet and it’s not like I’m not listening to these stations,’” says Wilde.

The Kitchener native has written over 500 songs and, while she has a lot to choose from for her debut album, she says she is continually writing.

“I thought it was going to be really tough because I am emotionally invested in so many of these songs,” she says.

“The other thing that kind of made it easy to choose is that the songs never go away so I always have that pile of songs and I’ve kept writing and that pile has just gotten bigger.

Her first debut album "Ruthless" will be released on June 12.

Wilde also has plans to tour with Jimmy Eat World this fall, with a homecoming stop in Kitchener scheduled for Sept. 25 at Elements Nightclub.

She also has shows scheduled in London, Ont., Nova Scotia, Quebec, Michigan and California.