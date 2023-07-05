'It’s changed the downtown scene': Guelph committee moves ahead with permanent seasonal patio program

The City of Guelph is looking at making downtown patios a permanent, after a committee approved a permanent seasonal program during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Since 2020, the City of Guelph has approved downtown businesses to have patios in the summer. It started out as a way to help owners recover from the pandemic and was approved to continue until 2023. It has proven to be a popular attraction for the city’s main core.

On Wednesday, the Committee of the Whole approved a permanent seasonal patio program starting in 2024. Applications can be made as early as February. Tables will go up in the first weekend of May and must be cleared from city streets by the last weekend in September.

The program as proposed is anticipated to cost $175,000 annually.

Currently, businesses pay $3 per square meter for on street patios. For the permanent program, staff recommend increasing this fee to $10 per square meter per month. It means a patio occupying 60 square metres would cost $3660 in the first year.

BUSINESSES REACT

Downtown business owners said that high cost may cause them to not install a patio.

However, business owners said since the program started it's had a major positive impact on business.

“The patios have increased the traffic flow so dramatically that it’s actually worth it for me in December, months after the patios close, there’s still enough people coming downtown to make it worth while to be open during the day,” Richard Overland, the owner of NV Kitchen and Bar said.

“It’s been super impactful. It’s changed the downtown scene. It’s brought more people, more foot traffic downtown,” Dario Direnzo, the co-owner of Frank & Steins said.

The program still needs to be approved by city council at a meeting later this month.

At that time, staff will present information regarding a possibly different monthly fee and the potential of expanding to a three-season patio season.