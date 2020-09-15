KITCHENER -- There will be soon be four new domestic destinations passengers can fly to on a regular basis out of Waterloo Region.

Pivot Airlines and the Region of Waterloo Airport announced a partnership Tuesday that will see frequent flights be available from the region to Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

On Tuesday morning, a Region of Waterloo special council meeting was held to approve the motion to allow for the airline to provide the service with a focus on market development.

"This opens up a lot of business opportunities for business partnerships in Ottawa, Windsor, and Toronto," said Rod Reiger, commissioner of planning for the region. "Guelph and Wellington County are part of the market for this airline as well."

In a news release, Pivot Airlines says the service will commence once approvals are received and will be contingent upon loosening COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"It's encouraging to see their faith in our airport after we, at the taxpayers' expense, spent a lot of money improving the airport and getting it ready for this day," said Coun. Tom Galloway. "They appear that they want to be here for the long term."

During the council meeting, regional chair Karen Redman said the partnership was "a long time coming" and joined in with other councillors noting the hard work of staff to make it happen.

The agreement allows Pivot Airlines to build maintenance, operations and office facilities at YKF.

The airline plans to announce further partnerships in the coming weeks that will allow passengers to safely return to air travel.

Officials have not said how much flights to the four new destinations will cost.