'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Consumers may notice a spike in booze prices as the federal government plans to increase the escalator tax by 4.7 per cent on April 1.
It may sound like an April Fool’s Day prank, but it comes as businesses are still trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
“Is it a shock? No. We knew it was coming. Are we happy with it? No. Is there anything we can do about it? No. So we just have to get smart and deal with it,” said Bill Siegfried, vice president of operations at Moose Winooski’s in Kitchener.
It’s one of many restaurants that will feel the pressure of the federal government raising the tax on one of life’s pleasures. Yet, Siegfried and his team are swallowing the costs.
“Can we pass it on to our guests? Absolutely not,” he said.
That means they’ll have to cut costs elsewhere, which they’ve done before considering this tax increases annually by the rate of inflation.
It’s why Restaurants Canada is calling for a 2 per cent cap on the increase.
“Right now, we’re at 63 per cent of operators that are barely breaking even. So they don’t really have a choice, and [many] have to pass it down to the customer,” said Max Roy, vice president of Restaurants Canada.
Earlier this month, the provincial government announced it would once again be freezing the tax built into the price of beer and wine.
The basic beer tax and LCBO mark-up rates were set to go up by an estimated 4.6 per cent on March 1. But the province is blocking it for another two years.
Advocates are hoping the feds follow suit.
“When inflation is low between 1 and 3 per cent, that’s not too bad. But when inflation gets very high like last year and this year, it gets really costly for everyone to pay in,” Roy said.
Siegfried agrees, saying customers really start to notice the tax increases when it’s reflected on their bill. That’s why Moose Winooski’s is staying away from doing so for now.
“You can increase every price a little bit, but at the end of the day it’s the total bill and that’s where the sticker shock comes in,” said Siegfried.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets is retiring. Here's what he wants you to know
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Would you tip at a liquor store? What about for a coffee to go? What Canadians think about tipping
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Family mourns death of EMDC inmate
Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest
Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’
Windsor
-
'What is the meaning of a home?': Habitat kids have the answer
Habitat for Humanity kids in Windsor talk about the importance of a home as they got the keys to their new place on Monday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
-
Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
Barrie
-
Loved ones mourn Barrie man who died after Family Day assault
The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.
-
Here's some expert advice for this tax season
Tax season is officially underway, and while it may be easy to put it off, one expert strongly recommends tackling tax returns head-on to avoid any last-minute rushes before the April 30 deadline.
-
Allegedly impaired driver arrested after arriving at police station to charge vehicle
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Ottawa
-
'It's devastating': Reaction to snowmobile tragedies in Ontario
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
From skating to dinosaurs, families take in activities across Ottawa on Family Day
Families across the region took a break from work or school on Monday, an opportunity to embrace time together for Family Day and take in some of the many diverse activities happening, from cultural experiences to outdoor adventures.
-
Stranger found in Chelsea, Que. resident's kitchen facing charges: Outaouais police
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data shows the city's cops are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Matthews scores NHL-leading 49th goal in Toronto's 4-2 win over St. Louis
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman dies in stabbing near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Taxpayer group wants to see the numbers behind Quebec's decision to replace Big O roof
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is questioning the Quebec government's plans to spend $870 million for a new roof over Montreal's Olympic Stadium and is demanding more transparency from the province's tourism minister.
-
Coldest night of the month expected Monday night in Montreal
After a frigid day across southwestern Quebec, Montrealers are bracing for their coldest night in almost a month Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
Moncton veteran opens hobby shop to help cope with post-military life
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
-
Man in hospital following shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
-
Man wanted on warrants arrested during traffic stop: RCMP
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man, who was wanted on several warrants, was arrested last week during a traffic stop where drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Edmonton
-
Weekend fire damages east Edmonton bar
No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a strip mall in east Edmonton.
-
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
-
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Hundreds march to Richmond city hall to oppose quashed supervised consumption site
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Richmond on Family Day in opposition to city council’s recent vote to explore a local supervised consumption site, despite health officials already having quashed the idea.
-
Mounties seek suspects after seniors 'terrified' by targeted vandalism to North Vancouver home
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.