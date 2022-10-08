Investigation continues into motor vehicle collision in Cambridge

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Allendale Road and Fountain Street North in Cambridge.

Through the investigation, it was determined that a car travelling south on Fountain Street North crossed the centre line and struck a dump truck travelling north.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Cambridge man, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old Waterloo man, reported no physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.