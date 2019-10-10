

Chase Banger and Shannon Bradbury, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – With every end comes a new beginning.

CTV Kitchener said goodbye to Lyndsay Morrison on Wednesday as she takes on a new opportunity at CTV Toronto, and in her exit interview she wholly endorsed her successor, Shannon Bradbury.

She's probably already a familiar face. Bradbury started at CTV Kitchener in January of 2019 as a multimedia journalist. She quickly went on to anchor the weekend weather and report during the week.

Prior, she had anchored the weather at The Weather Network, was a videographer at CKWS Global Kingston and worked behind the scenes at CTV Barrie and in radio at Bayshore Broadcasting Corporation.

On Thursday, Bradbury officially began her new role delivering the weather for CTV Kitchener's audience.

Get to know your newest weather specialist with a quick Q and A below. Welcome, Shannon!

What made you want to pursue a career in journalism?

When deciding on a career path, I was torn between environmental studies and journalism. They seem so different, but that’s where weather comes in. I decided on the path of broadcast journalism and have never looked back.

As a journalist and weather anchor, I have been able to combine my passion of the outdoors, agriculture and environment in my weather delivery from the field and in studio.

Where did your interest in weather come from?

My love of weather began when I was young. Growing up, my dad read maps as books and watched for the forecast each night. He passed along his general knowledge and interest in weather to me, from explaining different types of clouds to what causes lake effect snow.

I love being a part of this industry. Journalism is a fast paced career, where every day is different. It doesn’t feel like "work," it’s fun and rewarding.

What do you think about working in Kitchener?

The Kitchener community has been wonderful to be a part of. It's a city with a small town feel and I am fortunate to work and live in this area.

What are you most excited about with your new position?

This is such an exciting new opportunity. I am looking forward to engaging with the community and learning more about Kitchener-Waterloo as well as all the unique surrounding communities.

Quick facts:

Where are you from? A small town in Grey County

Favourite music: Country and classic rock

Favourite food: Chocolate everything!

Favourite place: My parents' horse farm, where I grew up and got married this summer

Favourite hobby: Horseback riding

Favourite quality in a person: Positivity

Anything else you’d like to add?

Thank you to our viewers and team for the warm welcome. It’s an honour to be your weather specialist, I can’t wait for what’s to come!