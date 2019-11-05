MILTON, Ont. -- Police have charged an inmate with manslaughter after another inmate died of an opioid overdose in a southwestern Ontario jail.

Halton Regional police say six inmates at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont., overdosed on May 7, 2019.

One died from fentanyl and carfentanil poisoning.

Police say the other five recovered in hospital.

Michael Fournier, 30, of Cambridge, Ont., has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking.

Police say he appeared in court on Monday and is next scheduled in court on Nov. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 5, 2019.