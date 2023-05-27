Indigenous art market comes to downtown Kitchener

A celebration of Indigenous culture is in downtown Kitchener for the weekend.

The "I Am Kitchener: Indigenous Art Market" has taken over the Gaukel block, with everything from clothes, to art, to beadwork.

The two-day event is a showcase for artists across Southwestern Ontario, but also a welcoming to the wider community.

"I think it's really important for folks in the region to really come out and support events like this," said co-organizers Maddie Resmer. "It's a huge step forwards. What it means to connect with Indigenous community members in the region, in Kitchener, and for folks in the area to get to know some of the Indigenous artists that live here and are close to these territories, that's how we celebrate ourselves, right?

"We highlight the positive and brilliant people who come from our culture."

The Indigenous art market wraps up Sunday.