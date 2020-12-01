KITCHENER -- A winter storm blanketed most of southern Ontario to start the month of December.

Communities in and around the Region of Waterloo received between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow overnight into Tuesday.

Viewers captured photos of the snow now blanketing the area.

Heidi takes a quick break to enjoy the snow while walking in Kitchener.

Denise Smith shares the snow accumulated near Milverton.

Brian Sugg snapped this photo in Cambridge.