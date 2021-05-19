KITCHENER -- Real estate prices in Waterloo Region have continued to soar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the average price of a home in the region is hovering around the $800,000 mark, there are plenty of properties well above that – and a handful in the luxury home bracket.

Here are some of the most expensive homes currently listed for sale in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Guelph according to Realtor.ca:

'Custom built luxury home': 546 Woolwich Place, Waterloo

List price: $4,500,000

The 8,278 square foot home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a chef's kitchen.

The listing boasts the homes hand-chiseled stone façade and nine foot tall African mahogany doors, with Swarovski crystal chandeliers throughout the house. The house also contains a home theatre.

'Sprawling bungalow': 5802 Wellington Road 86, Guelph-Eramosa

List price: $4,500,000

With 10,000 square feet of living space and a 2,000 square foot garage that can fit 11 cars, the massive rural home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home, which features oak ceilings and cherry wood floors throughou,t also includes an indoor pool, theatre room and both a traditional and infrared sauna.

'One-of-a-kind resort living': 18 Deer Ridge Crescent, Kitchener

List price: $3,398,000

This four bed, five bath home backs onto the second hole of Deer Ridge Golf course and features a backyard with a saltwater pool, cabana and pool house.

French inspired, with large, "curved romantic-grilled windows," the house includes a chef's kitchen, heated floors and his-and-hers garages.

'Majestic stone estate': 100 John Bricker Road, Cambridge

List price: $2,899,990

The five bedroom, five bathroom home on a 1.1 acre lot includes a grand foyer, custom gourmet kitchen and heated floors throughout.

The basement features a stone wall along with a second kitchen and bar.

Photos from Realtor.ca.