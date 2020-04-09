KITCHENER -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Waterloo Region and around the globe, one demographic has been especially hard-hit.

Of the 237 cases reported in the region, 50 of those are linked to outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes.

That number includes both staff and residents who have been infected. Three people who have tested positive for the virus at one long-term care facility, Highview Residences, have died.

In a news release, Highview says that the resident, a 92-year-old woman, was hospitalized after a fall on April 1. That's when it was discovered that she had the virus.

Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch says in the release that "her rapid decline was for a variety of reasons."

She died peacefully in hospital on April 7.

Ten residents at Highview have tested positive for COVID-19, along with three staff members.

An outbreak was declared there on March 31.

The next day, an outbreak was declared at Forest Heights Revera. At that facility, 18 residents have tested positive for the virus, as well as six staff.

By April 9, outbreaks had been declared at 11 different long-term care or retirement homes.

Status of outbreaks as of April 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Highview Residences: Outbreak declared on March 31, 10 cases in residents, three in staff, three deceased

Sunnyside Home: Outbreak declared on March 31, four cases in staff

Forest Heights Revera: Outbreak declared on April 1, 18 cases in residents, six cases in staff

St. Luke's Place: Outbreak declared on April 1, one case in staff

The Village at University Gates: Outbreak declared on April 1, one case in a resident, one case in staff

Chartwell Westmount LTC: Outbreak declared on April 2, one case in staff

Millwood Manor: Outbreak declared on April 6, one case in a resident

Lanark Heights LTC: Outbreak declared on April 7, one case in a resident

St. Andrew's Terrace LTC: Outbreak declared on April 7, one case in staff

Chartwell Clair Hills RH: Outbreak declared on April 8, one case in staff

Granite Landing RH: Outbreak declared on April 8, one case in staff

At a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, 28 patients infected with the virus have died. A Toronto long-term care home, Seven Oaks, has also seen 16 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province is now recommending that people who have been newly-admitted to long-term care and retirement homes should be tested for the virus whether they're showing symptoms or not.