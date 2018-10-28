

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man from Stratford has died after a single-vehicle crash in the west area of Stratford.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The crash took place in the area of Embro Road and Erie Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the car, a Chrysler 300, was travelling on Embro road before hitting a boulevard and coming to rest on a lawn on Erie Street.

There were 3 passengers in the vehicle, including the Stratford man who died at the local hospital.

The other 2 passengers were also rushed to a local hospital and are currently in fair condition.

The Burlington man who was charged is currently being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.