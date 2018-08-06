

CTV Kitchener





Westfield Heritage Village hosts an Ice Cream Carnival each year over the August long weekend.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6 at 1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton.

Visitors experienced all things ice cream, including the opportunity to hand-crank their own at one of six traditional ice cream churns.

The technology employed during the carnival dates closer to the beginning of the 20th century.

Modern ice cream was also available, however, for those not interested in the time commitment required.

Horse and wagon rides, carnival games, and other food options were also available.

Almost 100 volunteers were on-sight each day.