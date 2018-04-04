

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have charged a female student after graffiti was found at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge earlier this week.

The message was found by students on a storage unit near the football field.

The message read “JHSS – school shooting April 6th.”

The graffiti was then shared on social media leading concerned parents to contact the police.

Police arrested a female student Tuesday and she is now facing charges of mischief under $5000 and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

This is the first arrest police have made in the school threat case happening across Waterloo Region.