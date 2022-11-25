'I thought I was going 140': Driver nabbed going 168km/h in Cambridge

A driver in Cambridge was nabbed by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) driving 168km/h.

In a tweet Friday morning, OPP said the driver tried to reason that he didn’t think he was going that fast.

According to OPP, the driver said “Oh, I thought I was going 140,” to which the officer told the driver 140km/h is still speeding.

The roadway the driver was pulled over on was not mentioned in the tweet.