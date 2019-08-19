

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A cinema staple in Kitchener will be airing its last show.

The movie theatre at the Frederick Street Mall will close on Aug. 30, Imagine Cinemas says, with its last day of operation the day before.

"We would like to thank all of our past guests for their patronage and support over the past 4 years," the company says on its website.

The cinema on Frederick Street is one of 14 Imagine Cinemas locations across Ontario and British Columbia.

The underground location has been a favourite in the city for years.

Online, people took to social media to mourn the end of the theatre.

"This is heartbreaking news," Louise Sirot said on the company's announcement on Facebook.

Many others recounted memories from their childhoods at the theatre.

"This is sad news. I remember my dad taking me there when I was a kid, and then I took my children there as well," says Jeff Weir.

In its statement, the company didn't provide a reason for the theatre's closure. Imagine Cinemas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.