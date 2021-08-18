'I'm finally able to get it': New COVID-19 vaccine policies take effect
New COVID-19 vaccine policies came into effect in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, opening up eligibility to children born in 2009 or earlier.
Among them was 11-year-old Amelia Fischer, who was previously denied a shot because she wasn't yet twelve.
"I'm just very grateful that I'm finally able to get it and happy that I can feel safe going to school this September," she said.
Region of Waterloo officials said the policy change will likely apply to several thousand residents.
Eleven-year-old Amelia Fischer received a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday.
Another change allows individuals considered part of certain vulnerable populations to receive a third booster shot.
Long-term care home residents, like 81-year-old Glenna Baldson in London, are on the list of those who can now get a third vaccine dose.
Baldson's son says the added protection is necessary so that his mother can continue with in-person visits with her family.
"To be able to continue those kinds of interactions, it helps everybody," said David Baldson.
Organ transplant recipients are also now eligible for the third jab.
"It's good news that it is on the way," said Guelph-area kidney transplant recipient Peter Wechselmann. "I think all of us have been waiting for the third shot, all the immunosuppressed people."
Wechselmann says he called his local public health unit and was told family doctors and specialists are now making a list of organ transplant recipients and patients of hematological cancers, but the process will take time.
"Don't call them, they will reach out to us within three weeks after they identify all of the people on their patient list that are qualified," he said.
The Region of Waterloo health unit is urging those with qualifying medical conditions to first consult with their doctor about getting the third dose.
A spokesperson for the region said some third doses have already been administered.
COVID-19 booster shots are available at vaccine clinics, family doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Truth Tracker: Can the NDP take credit for improving pandemic benefits?
A major part of the New Democrats’ campaign messaging is that Jagmeet Singh pushed the Liberal minority government to deliver more financial aid to more Canadians, more quickly. CTVNews.ca’s Truth Tracker looks at how much of a catalyst the NDP were in significantly improving pandemic benefits.
Haitians at risk of starvation as storm hits earthquake-stricken island
As many as one million people in Haiti don’t know where they will get their next meal as the earthquake death toll climbs and a storm bears down on the island.
'I just want to get back to work': Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin addresses sexual assault charge
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself 'vigorously' after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.
Elections Canada says it won't require workers to be vaccinated, vows polling safety
Elections Canada says it won't require its polling workers to be fully immunized against COVID-19, but all polling stations will be 'highly controlled' with enhanced public safety measures in place.
Ontario PCs under fire after sending out fake invoices in attempt to secure donations
Some Ontario residents have received mail correspondence asking them to donate to the PC’s election campaign, however, the letters have been designed to appear as invoices.
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
Trudeau blames Taliban -- not bureaucracy -- for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan
Justin Trudeau blamed Taliban checkpoints rather than bureaucratic red tape and delays on Wednesday as his government continued to face questions about the pace of Canada's effort to evacuate hundreds of Afghans from their country.
NEW | 'Je suis pro-choix': O'Toole appeals to Quebec voters wary to support Conservatives
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole called on Quebecers to give him and his party a chance, conceding that in the past it hasn't been clear enough on where it stands on abortion.
London
-
Suspect charged after woman's remains discovered in Southgate, Ont. in 2019
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the 2018 murder of a Hamilton woman whose remains were located in Southgate, Ont.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. bar
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
-
Arson charges laid in two London, Ont. fires
A 19-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with two fires, including one that destroyed a vacant building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.
Windsor
-
Change to airline's support dog policy mid-trip had Windsor, Ont. family scrambling to get home
A new airline policy introduced halfway through a Windsor family’s vacation grounding their support dog left them scrambling to find another way home.
-
Windsor mayor asks local candidates to pledge support for five key priorities
From healthcare and flooding funding to protecting Ojibway Shores, Windsor’s mayor is asking candidates in the upcoming federal election to pledge support to five key municipal issues.
-
Invasive species in Michigan on Canadian Christmas tree growers' radar
An invasive species called the balsam woolly adelgid (BWA) has been discovered in western Michigan and has caught the attention of Christmas tree growers on the Canadian side of the border.
Barrie
-
Children turning 12 line up for the COVID-19 vaccine
Children turning 12 this year lined up outside of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Barrie on Wednesday morning for their first dose.
-
OPP bust large grow operation, six people arrested
Six people face charges after provincial police say they seized over 1,200 cannabis plants from a grow operation in Grand Valley.
-
Body found in Orillia prompts police investigation
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury skyline changes as the Lockerby Mine Headframe comes down
It’s a change in history as the skyline in Sudbury looks a little bit emptier for the first time in over six decades.
-
Timmins man facing assault charges after several altercations in the downtown core
A 27-year-old Timmins man is in custody after several unprovoked assaults took place in the city’s downtown core.
-
Algoma University joins U.N. Sustainability network
Algoma University is the 32nd post-secondary institute in Canada to join the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global conglomerate of universities and colleges that aim to address environment challenges highlighted by the United Nations.
Ottawa
-
What a fall fourth wave will look like in Ontario
Officials say if needed, measures would be targeted, focused, and fast — and they could be different depending on your vaccination status.
-
Five Montreal men charged in east end auto theft, Ottawa police say
An alert off-duty officer helped Ottawa Police arrest five Montreal men in connection to auto thefts in the east end.
-
Food prices at an all time high at Ottawa grocery stores
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented spike in the price of groceries, the largest increase in Canada’s history.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs under fire after sending out fake invoices in attempt to secure donations
Some Ontario residents have received mail correspondence asking them to donate to the PC’s election campaign, however, the letters have been designed to appear as invoices.
-
Cyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Yorkville
A cyclist has died after a collision involving a cement truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening.
-
Ontario man forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees after being caught stunt driving in Lamborghini
An Ontario man will be forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees because the Lamborghini he rented was impounded by police after he was allegedly caught stunt driving.
Montreal
-
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
-
Yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters 'hurtful,' says Montreal Holocaust Museum
Jewish groups are condemning the appropriation of the yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters in Laval on Tuesday and say it points to a lack of awareness and education about the Holocaust.
-
McGill law professors say school has 'a legal obligation' to enforce mandatory vaccines for on-campus attendance
Without mandatory vaccines, members of McGill’s own law faculty say the school could be leaving itself open to lawsuits from the university community.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
-
Health care professionals hope a Houston-led government can deliver on promises to fix system
A Cape Breton MLA says his party campaigned on the promise to fix what they called a health care crisis and says change is coming.
-
Bad campaign, leader who didn't connect with voters led to N.S. Liberal loss: experts
The bid by Nova Scotia's Liberals for a third consecutive term in power was scuttled by an ineffective campaign and a leader who couldn't gain traction with the public, say political observers.
Winnipeg
-
'I am super proud of her:' Portage la Prairie, Man. mom speaks out after 9-year-old daughter escapes abduction attempt
A Portage la Prairie mother is on edge after her nine-year-old daughter escaped a potential abduction outside their home.
-
Inmate stabbed seven times in the head sues Manitoba prison officers alleging negligence
An inmate in a Manitoba prison is suing five corrections officers alleging negligence led to an attack where he was stabbed seven times in the head and face.
-
Heather Stefanson announces bid for Manitoba PC leadership, promises to end Bill 64
Heather Stefanson has announced she plans to run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba, promising to put an end to the Pallister government's proposed education reform bill if elected.
Calgary
-
Local agencies helping Haitian quake victims
The 7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti damaged a hospital run by the Calgary-based charity The Brenda Strafford Foundation.
-
Premier Kenney's summer vacation comes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations and case counts rise
Jason Kenney has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, when Labatt Breweries Alberta made a multi-million dollar investment into the provincial economy.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated
The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated
The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.
-
Death of woman in downtown Edmonton ruled homicide
The death of a 36-year-old woman in downtown Edmonton last weekend was ruled a homicide on Wednesday.
-
Historic Edmonton Magrath Mansion sold to Concordia University
The fate of a historic property in Edmonton’s Highland’s neighbourhood was decided on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 553 cases, 1 death, 1 new outbreak
B.C. health officials have announced 553 new cases of COVID-19, one related death and one new outbreak in the province's health system.
-
Police investigating after 3 young girls groped near Vancouver seawall
Police are investigating after two 11-year-old girls and a teenager were allegedly groped near the Vancouver seawall this week.
-
Evacuee from fire-ravaged Lytton, B.C., files lawsuit against railways
A woman who lost her home and business in the devastating fire that devoured Lytton, B.C., this summer has filed a lawsuit arguing two Canadian railway companies were at least partially responsible for the blaze.