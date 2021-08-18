'I'm finally able to get it': New COVID-19 vaccine policies take effect

Waterloo -

New COVID-19 vaccine policies came into effect in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, opening up eligibility to children born in 2009 or earlier.

Among them was 11-year-old Amelia Fischer, who was previously denied a shot because she wasn't yet twelve.

"I'm just very grateful that I'm finally able to get it and happy that I can feel safe going to school this September," she said.

Region of Waterloo officials said the policy change will likely apply to several thousand residents.

Another change allows individuals considered part of certain vulnerable populations to receive a third booster shot.

Long-term care home residents, like 81-year-old Glenna Baldson in London, are on the list of those who can now get a third vaccine dose.

Baldson's son says the added protection is necessary so that his mother can continue with in-person visits with her family.

"To be able to continue those kinds of interactions, it helps everybody," said David Baldson.

Organ transplant recipients are also now eligible for the third jab.

"It's good news that it is on the way," said Guelph-area kidney transplant recipient Peter Wechselmann. "I think all of us have been waiting for the third shot, all the immunosuppressed people."

Wechselmann says he called his local public health unit and was told family doctors and specialists are now making a list of organ transplant recipients and patients of hematological cancers, but the process will take time.

"Don't call them, they will reach out to us within three weeks after they identify all of the people on their patient list that are qualified," he said.

The Region of Waterloo health unit is urging those with qualifying medical conditions to first consult with their doctor about getting the third dose.

A spokesperson for the region said some third doses have already been administered.

COVID-19 booster shots are available at vaccine clinics, family doctor's offices and pharmacies.