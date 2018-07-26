

Regional police received a call for an unknown male entering a home in Kitchener.

Around 11:00 p.m. on July 25, police say a male suspect entered a residence near Madison Avenue South and Charles Street East via an unlocked door.

The homeowner, who was home when it happened, confronted the suspect, who attempted to fight back with an unknown object.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Cameron Street, crossing King Street, reportedly shouting, “I can’t go back to jail.”

The man is described as white, approximately 30 years old, with red hair and a beard.

He is between five feet 10 inches and six feet two inches, and between 180 and 220 pounds.

He was wearing an orange and blue plaid shirt and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.