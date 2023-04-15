Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region

As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.

The first 350 of 500 e-scooters and 120 of 500 e-bikes are available to rent across riding areas including Uptown Waterloo, Victoria Park and Galt areas, according to a media release issued by Redbrick Communications.

Neuron Mobility announced the partnership with the Region of Waterloo earlier this month.

Riders are encouraged to visit Neuron’s online ScootSafe Academy for city-specific training to familiarize themselves with local riding rules.

Helmets are provided when using the rentals and wearing one is mandatory.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Ankush Karwal, head of market for Canada with Neuron Mobility. “It dictates our e-scooter and e-bike design, and also the way we operate them. Our vehicles are jam-packed with cutting edge safety features and we know from experience in other cities that riders really appreciate this.”

A full list of riding rules can be found on Neuron Mobility’s website.

Riders can rent the e-scooters and e-bikes through Neuron’s app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

It will cost users $1.15 on standard single trips to unlock the e-scooter or e-bike and 35 cent/minute after that.

Riders who frequently use the transportation will have the option to purchase a Neuron Pass that will allow users to ride as many times as they’d like for up to 90 minutes per day for a fixed rate.

The new addition of the e-bikes and e-scooters is part of Canada’s largest single operator micromobility program.

Neuron added it will invest significantly into the cities within the region, creating roughly 80 permanent and temporary jobs that will be recruited for locally.