‘How many people need to die?’: Residents raise concerns over Punkeydoodles Corners after fatal crash
Residents near New Hamburg, in an area known as Punkeydoodles Corners, are renewing calls for traffic calming measures following a deadly crash on the weekend that killed a Wilmot woman.
“I’ve always said how many people need to die before something is going to change,” said concerned resident Heidi Wagler.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, on Saturday at around 7:35 p.m., a black Ford and a white Nissan crashed in the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue.
The 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 16-year-old Wilmot Township girl, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the two are sisters.
The driver, 19, from Oakville, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wagler, who lives down the street from where the crash took place, said she’s been pushing for traffic safety measures for the last six years but there’s confusion around who would be responsible.
“Nobody wants to take charge,” she said. “The complexity is – there are three counties here.”
The intersection where the collision took place straddles Perth East, Wilmot Township and East Zorra-Tavistock.
If traffic measures were added, each council would have to agree to the change and the cost would be split.
The intersection where the collision took place straddles Perth East, Wilmot Township and East Zorra-Tavistock. “Large capital improvements would be managed by the county but then need agreements by those other municipalities that share jurisdiction,” said Frank Gross, manager of transportation with Oxford County.
Gross said staff manage the operations of the intersection on behalf of the jurisdictions. He said a study will be performed at the site to look at potential improvements but admitted it could take as long as 2028 to complete.
“We will look at some recent collision history and consider some short-term measures that could be implemented in the interim, like a flashing light on the stop sign or larger stop sign,” Gross said.
Residents said they would eventually like to see more done, like a roundabout at the intersection.
“We know it’s not going to bring her back but we have to do something,” resident John Bailey said. “We can’t just sit here and let this keep going.”
Waterloo regional police are still investigating Saturday’s crash. Charges have not been laid. The interim police chief’s advice to all drivers on rural roads is to always stay cautious.
“Slow down,” John Goodman said. “In the month of September, we laid 44 stunt driving charges for one month. Those numbers are staggering. People still are not getting the message to slow down.”
Residents hope the councils come together soon to push for change.
“It’s time we all come to the table and discuss,” Wagler said. “It’s everyone's problem – it’s not one county’s.”
