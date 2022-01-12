House of Friendship gets $8.5M home at former Waterloo hotel

Waterloo -

The former hotel on Weber Street in Waterloo will now be home to the House of Friendship thanks to $8.5 million in funding from the Ontario government.

In an announcement Wednesday morning, officials said the former Comfort Inn will be converted into a 100-bed housing centre and will open this spring.

“We are thrilled to have a location where we will once again be able to provide the innovative ShelterCare model for people experiencing homelessness in Waterloo Region,” said Jessica Bondy, Housing Services Director at House of Friendship.“ShelterCare addresses the physical, mental and addiction health needs of those who are homeless while ensuring public and donor dollars lead to strong outcomes.”

This comes after months of difficulty at House of Friendship. Last November, the organization had to temporarily close its shelter and discontinued services while working to find a new location after months of staying at local hotels.

A few weeks later, the House of Friendship opened transitional housing at its former Charles Street site in Kitchener to meet the increased demand due to a rise in homelessness in Waterloo Region.

“It has been a long and difficult journey to get to this point, and we’re so thankful to the province of Ontario for making this purchase possible. This location will provide some much-needed stability for both program participants and staff for the foreseeable future,” added Bondy.

“We are making historic investments through the Social Services Relief Fund to help protect the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “With this $8.5 million investment in a new ShelterCare centre, our government is making a significant, positive difference in the lives of Waterloo’s most vulnerable.”

A point-in-time survey conducted by the Region of Waterloo last September saw an significant jump in homelessness. In 2018, there were 333 people experiencing some form of homelessness. In 2021 the figure jumped to 1,085 people.

“Homelessness is an urgent issue affecting over 1,000 people in our region. House of Friendship's innovative, compassionate, and proven ShelterCare model helps people get back on their feet and into permanent housing,” said Dave Jaworsky, mayor of the City of Waterloo.