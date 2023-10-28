KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • House fire in Wellesley considered suspicious

    Ferris Drive in Wellesley on Oct. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Ferris Drive in Wellesley on Oct. 28, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    An overnight house fire in Wellesley is being considered suspicious.

    Firefighters were called to Ferris Drive and Molesworth Street around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday.

    No injuries were reported.

    Waterloo Regional Police are still investigating the cause of the fire with help from the Wellesley Township Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshall.

    No further details have been shared at this time.

