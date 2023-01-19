House explosion in Kitchener sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
Four individuals, including two children, were transported to hospital Wednesday evening following a house explosion in Kitchener.
According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), emergency services responded to reports of a house explosion at around 11:40 p.m., in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard.
Police said the explosion happened inside a residence in the area and caused extensive damage. Neighbouring units also sustained significant structural damage.
Police said two children were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while an adult male and an adult female were both transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
Around 1 a.m., WRPS tweeted that there would be an increased police presence in the area. An update was provided hours later indicating that the General Investigations Unit and Ontario Fire Marshal were continuing to investigate.
At this time, the cause of the explosion has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
