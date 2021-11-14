House deemed not livable after fire outside of Guelph

GUELPH -

A Saturday evening fire just outside of Guelph has made a house unlivable.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Wellington Road 124 east of the Royal City around 7 p.m.

Power was shut off to deal with the fire, but has been restored.

Officials say no one was hurt, but the house is no longer livable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.