Hot Shot Basketball comes to Kitchener
Those looking to be Kitchener’s next basketball star are invited to come take their shot.
The city is hosting Hot Shot Basketball challenges at various locations and is inviting anyone from the ages of 8 to 16 to compete in the two age categories.
The winners from each challenge will go on to the championship in September.
Shooters will have a minute to score as many points as possible from different markers in and around the basketball key.
“We just wanted to get out in the various communities around our city and get kids active, get them interacting with each other, and interacting with the city again,” said Cavell Johnson, head coach of the KW Titans. “Just to experience bringing people together in the best way we could.”
The Sunday rounds were held at the Forest Heights Community Centre and Country Hills Community Centre.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.
NEW | Mother who gave birth months early while battling COVID-19 finally brings her baby home
A Winnipeg mother, who was battling COVID-19 and only six months pregnant when she gave birth via emergency C-section, has finally brought home her newborn baby following four months in intensive care.
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
An angry crowd of agitators surrounded Justin Trudeau's campaign buses and screamed profanity at the Liberal Leader during a campaign event in Cambridge, Ont., Sunday.
Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.
U.S. says drone kills ISIS bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying 'multiple suicide bombers' from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.
TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91
Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.
Patrick Cantlay outlasts Bryson DeChambeau, wins BMW in playoff
Patrick Cantlay made a litany of must-have putts, culminating in a 17.5-foot birdie on the sixth playoff hole that carried him to a victory over Bryson DeChambeau at the BMW Championship outside Baltimore.
'Fair enough': Garneau accepts criticism of Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism towards the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying it is 'fair enough' given that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.
Halting hackers: How to keep your home Wi-Fi router secure
When it comes to home cybersecurity, experts say tell CTVNews.ca that too many Canadians are overlooking their Wi-Fi routers, leaving their network vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Here are some tips on how to secure your home network.
London
-
Stabbing sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The London Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing which took place in Southeast London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
-
Man dies after being injured on Erin, Ont. golf course during storm
A 59-year-old man has died after he was injured on an Erin, Ont. golf course during a violent storm that ripped through the region Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
'It has to happen': Windsor residents weigh in on Ontario-wide vaccine passport
After weeks of resistance, there are signs Premier Doug Ford will unveil a vaccine passport system in Ontario.
-
Calling on Premier Doug Ford to reduce algae blooms in Lake Erie
The Canadian Freshwater Alliance is calling for an updated timeline on when the government will act on on tackling the phosphorus loads in Lake Erie. This would reduce the algae blooms that threaten both human and animal life.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued at heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.
Barrie
-
Newmarket WWII veteran crosses off bucket list item after raising over $100k for COVID-19 research
World War II veteran George Markow reached the milestone in April, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was forced to postpone his birthday bash for the Summer.
-
"There's no time for panic," Shelburne couple forced to delivery baby at home
A Shelburne woman has quite the story to tell for years to come after a baby delivery, unlike almost any other.
-
Angus volunteer firefighters work to fill a truck for food bank
Volunteer firefighters in Angus shifted their focus Sunday towards helping feed the most vulnerable in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Power outages impact thousands in Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Elliot Lake
Hydro One is reporting multiple hydro outages Sunday night impacting thousands of customers in the Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Elliot Lake area.
-
Tornado watch in effect for several communities across the northeast
Environment Canada says conditions this afternoon and into this evening will produce weather favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.
-
Sault bikers return to ride for autism
The Algoma Ride for Autism returned this weekend, after the pandemic put its 2020 event on hold.
Ottawa
-
Three-week-old kitten fighting for its life after being covered with tar in Gatineau
A three-week-old kitten named Ashley is fighting for its life after being covered with tar.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip below 200 Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 more existing cases are now resolved.
-
Businesses concerned about potential costs, enforcement for potential COVID-19 vaccine passports: Ottawa business advocate
A senior government source tells CTV News Toronto the Ontario government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access non-essential businesses and services this week.
Toronto
-
One suspect in custody after shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been placed under a lockdown following a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
-
Police ID suspect in death of woman found in suitcase, two others charged with accessory after the fact
Police have arrested two people and issued an arrest warrant for a third after the remains of a 41-year Caledon woman were found stuffed into a suitcase in the city’s west end last week.
-
Police identify man killed in Saturday triple shooting as 35-year-old Toronto resident
A man killed in a triple shooting in Toronto on Saturday has been identified by police as 35-year-old Sahal Sahal of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal police to receive millions in funding after recent episode of gun violence
Montreal police are getting reinforced to the tune of $5.5 million in city funding to hire more officers and civilian aids.
-
Quebec adds 579 COVID-19 cases, mostly among unvaccinated people
Quebec added 579 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, breaking the province's streak of reporting over 600 cases in recent days.
-
Some international students inhibited by travel complications as Fall semester approaches
Heading back to school can be an exciting time for many students, but changes in travel restrictions due to COVID-19 may mean missing the start of class for some international students.
Atlantic
-
Series of fires in Cap-Pelé, N.B. appear 'suspicious in nature': RCMP
For the third weekend in a row, firefighters in Cap-Pelé have been battling several smokehouse fires in the area and locals are beginning to fear that the series of events could continue if investigators don’t find the cause soon.
-
Car crashes into downtown Halifax coffee shop
Police were in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning after a car swerved off the road and ended up in the stairwell of a local coffee shop.
-
'Their hearts are not in it.' Liberals in Atlantic Canada accused of being unfocused
At the start of the election campaign, the polls were suggesting Justin Trudeau's Liberals could hold most of the 32 seats in Atlantic Canada after they won every riding in the region in 2015 and lost only six seats in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeggers call for renaming of Wolseley neighbourhood
A group of Winnipeggers are calling for a name change of the Wolseley, pointing to its historical namesake's violence against Indigenous peoples.
-
Manitoba non-profit helping 2SLGBTQ+ community overcome barriers in style
A new Manitoba-based non-profit is looking to provide members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community facing economic barriers with a new wardrobe they can feel comfortable in.
Calgary
-
Calgary Conservative candidate says she too is being targeted by aggressive election protestors
One Calgary candidate says the vitriol Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been experiencing along the campaign trail isn't reserved for any one candidate or party.
-
ATA asking for enhanced health ensures with the increased rapid spread of the Delta variant
The Alberta Teachers Association says there are still question marks around student safety as the new school year approaches.
-
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash near Deerfoot Trail
Officials are investigating after two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Shooting at community hall leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Edmonton police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a community hall Sunday morning.
-
Hundreds take part in Lemonade Stand Day fundraiser for Stollery Children’s Hospital
Hundreds of kids across Alberta set up lemonade stands Sunday to help raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton Elks report no new COVID-19 cases for third day
Edmonton’s Canadian Football League (CFL) team reported no new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row.
Vancouver
-
Autism advocate says B.C.'s back to school plan is failing students with special needs
The vice president of Autism BC's board of directors says the B.C. government's COVID-19 back-to-school plan is failing students with special needs.
-
B.C. woman ordered to pay $30K to plastic surgeon, take down defamatory reviews about her breast augmentation
A B.C. blogger has been ordered to take down defamatory reviews of the plastic surgeon who performed her breast augmentation and pay him $30,000 in damages.
-
'Enhanced monitoring' in place at Langley care home after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A long-term care home that saw one of the deadliest outbreaks of B.C.'s first wave of COVID-19 infections is taking extra pandemic precautions again, after a staff member at the facility tested positive for the disease.